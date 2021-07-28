You’ll soon be able to transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android

Google’s Data Restore Tool may soon allow you to transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android. Google has reportedly released a new update that includes references to transferring WhatsApp chat data from an iPhone to an Android phone.
First spotted by 9to5Google, references for copying WhatsApp chats and history from an iPhone to an Android device were spotted in the new updated ‘version 1.0.382048734’ of the Data Restore Tool app.
The Data Restore Tool app will display a QR code that must be scanned on the iPhone in order to begin the chat migration procedure. You will also need to ‘keep your iPhone unlocked and WhatsApp open’ for this.
If, for some reason, you can not scan the QR code, you can initiate the migration procedure by opening WhatsApp > Settings > Chats > Move chats to Android.
Though the option is currently not available to me, WABetaInfo was able to see the migration process in action.
Check out the tweet below for reference:
WhatsApp is developing a feature to migrate your chats between different platforms.
This video shows how chats are migrated from iOS. It's needed a cable: are new tools for PC coming or what?
It'll be available for beta testers in a future update. Follow @WABetaInfo for more 💚 pic.twitter.com/Bu6xGxkpWE
— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 2, 2021
The feature is expected to be available for beta testers in a future WhatsApp update. Considering that transferring is available to WABetaInfo, it shouldn’t be long until we see a wider rollout of the new feature.
Source: 9to5Google
