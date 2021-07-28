OnePlus 9 Pro is currently on sale on OnePlus’ website

OnePlus is back with a new promotion, and this time it’s a discount on the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.
The 120Hz display phone is currently available at a discount on OnePlus’ website, with its price slashed down to $1,414 from $1,499.
Currently enrolled students can make the deal even sweeter. Simply verify that you’re a student, and you can get an additional 10 percent off the OnePlus 9 Pro, bringing the device’s cost down to $1,272.6. It’s worth noting that the additional student discount is a limited-time promotion and is available from July 27th to 31st.
Only the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available in ‘Morning Mist’ and ‘Pine Green’ colours.
OnePlus also gives you the option to trade in your old phone for store credit. I was able to get a quote of $40 for my old, semi-broken Galaxy S9. You, too, can get a quote for your old device if you decide to trade it in. Go to the product page and click on “Trade in now” and enter information about your device.
OnePlus offers free shipping and a 15-day return period on the phone, along with a one-year warranty.
When reviewed at MobileSyrup, the OnePlus 9 Pro received a solid 8.5/10 rating. Read the review to learn more about the phone.
Source: OnePlus
