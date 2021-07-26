iOS 14.7.1 fixes Apple Watch ‘Unlock with iPhone’ Touch ID issue

Just one week after the release of iOS 14.8, Apple has pushed out yet another update for iPhone and iPad users.
iOS 14.7.1/ipadOS 14.7.1 seems to fix one single issue — a glitch that caused Apple’s ‘Unlock with iPhone’ feature to stop working resulted in Touch ID iPhones users losing the ability to easily unlock the Apple Watch. This means that if you’re still clinging to an iPhone with a physical Touch ID button, you’ll likely want to download this update.
The update also fixes a security vulnerability, according to a recent support document that 9to5Mac first spotted. On the support page, Apple notes how the vulnerability could potentially allow bad actors to execute arbitrary code with kernel access. macOS Big Sur 11.5.1, which also released today, solves a similar security problem with Apple’s desktop operating system.
To download this update on your iPhone or iPad, navigate to the ‘Settings’ app, then select ‘General’ and finally, ‘Software Update.’
Comments