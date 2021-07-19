Android TV update gets closer to becoming Google TV

After adopting the look of Google TV last year, Android TV is getting some of the best features from the newer OS, too.
The update allows Android TV users to create and see their Google watchlists, recommendations and more.
To add something to your watchlist, you can press and hold on it for the option to appear. The plus side of setting something on your Google watchlist lets you see it from the home screen of your smart TV. You can also add things from Google searches or your Android phone.
This is one of my favourite features from Google TV since I like the ability to add content to your list from search results a lot. I find it really convenient since I’m often Googling movies to watch trailers or see cast lists.
Whenever you click on a show now, you’ll see a new details page that gives users quick access to info about the content and a trailer.
Overall these updates are nice to see but still pretty minor. I’m still overly confused as to why Google felt the need to have both Google TV and Android TV, especially since they’re becoming even more similar.
Source: Engadget
