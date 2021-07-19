A Toronto condo development that’s on the way to the market will be a perfect place for up-and-coming influencers thanks to a TikTok recording studio.
Dubbed ‘Verge Condos,’ the two new buildings at 1001 Queensway in Etobicoke, Ontario wants to attract younger buyers with their own studio space to record videos for TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, or whatever social media platform they use.
The studio space will be fully equipped with backdrops, green screens and audio recording equipment.
Other amenities include a fitness centre, yoga/mediation studio, pet spa, party room, cocktail lounge, outdoor terrace with barbecues, and shuffleboard and chess games.
The new condo will be located in the southwest corner of Islington Avenue and The Queensway and offer 545 units over two buildings. One building will feature 17 storeys and the other 11, and include over 30,000 square feet of retail space and a public park.
The buildings are set to launch this summer with prices starting in the $400,000s. Those interested can check out vergecondos.com.
Source: RioCan Living Via: BlogTo
