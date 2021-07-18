PREVIOUS|
Lucky Mobile and Chatr offering 2GB monthly data bonus for six months

Both of the offers are available until July 21st

Jul 18, 2021

9:41 AM EDT

Lucky Mobile and Chatr are offering 2GB of monthly bonus data for six months with new activations on select plans.

Both deals are applicable when you activate a plan that costs at least $35.

Lucky Mobile notes that the offer is available online and at select retailers. A one-time $10 sim card charge applies. The sim card must be activated by August 18th to redeem your offer.

Chatr notes that the data bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan is changed before the end of the six-month period.

You can learn more about Chatr’s offer here and Lucky Mobile’s offer here.

