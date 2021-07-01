Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale at several Canadian retailers

Several Canadian retailers are selling the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $54.99, a savings of 20% off the device’s regular price of $69.99.
The device features full content control via the included Alexa Voice Remote and delivers 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps.
Content can be streamed from thousands of channels and services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Crave, CTV, NHL, Amazon Prime Video and more.
You can find the discounted 4K streaming stick at Amazon Canada, The Source, Best Buy, Staples and Vision Electronics.
