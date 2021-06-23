Win a new Fitbit Versa 3 from Best Buy Canada

Fitbit has released a new version of its popular Versa 3 in Olive, exclusively at Best Buy, and from June 23 to July 7, 2021, you can win one by signing up for the Mobile Syrup newsletter using the form below:
(You can also enter by sending us your name and email here.)
Like many smartwatches, the Versa 3 offers a bevy of health tracking features. But with the latest iteration, Fitbit has included a new Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) monitor.
This allows you to track your nightly blood oxygen at a glance and pick up on any important changes. Your average Sp02 can be an indicator of your overall wellness, and it’s a welcome addition to the more traditional trackers.
The Versa 3 features built-in GPS for tracking your exercise in real-time. Track your pace, distance, and location without needing to think about it. Seamless integration with the Fitbit app allows you to focus on your run and track your stats after the fact, or to check them at a glance on your watch to see how you’re doing.
The Active Zone minutes track your progress, and can inform you on when you should be increasing your intensity according to the exercise mode you’ve equipped. Even when you’re not exercising, the Versa 3 will make sure that you don’t atrophy between sessions, ensuring that you hit your weekly goals.
And if you’re serious about improving your health, sleep should be at the forefront of your routine. To improve your quality of sleep, the Versa 3 tracks your heart rate and your time spent in different levels of sleep. The Sleep Score will help you improve your sleep habits in an easy-to-understand format.
Both Alexa and Google Assistant are compatible with the smartwatch, meaning you don’t need to worry about pulling out your phone when you’re out on a bike ride. If you’re someone who needs the perfect riding music or podcast, changing the song with voice commands is a handy feature.
The Fitbit Versa 3 in Olive is available exclusively at Best Buy.
