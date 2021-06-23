Lenovo announces new laptops, Chromebooks ahead of MWC 2021

Ahead of Mobile World Congress 2021 (MWC), Lenovo detailed several new ThinkPad laptops and Chromebooks. With a focus on productivity, these devices could make work — whether remote or back in the office — a breeze.
On the Windows side, Lenovo announced a new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 (pictured above) — I recently spent time with the Gen 3 variant, which you can check out here. For the Gen 4 version, Lenovo redesign the laptop and boosted its capabilities with 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series vPro processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs and up to 64GB of RAM. Plus, users can get option 5G connectivity if they want powerful performance on the go.
There’s also the ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 and L13 Yoga Gen 2, both powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile chips. Lenovo claims both versions can get over 10 hours of battery life.
Aside from the laptops, Lenovo detailed a new ThinkVision M15 mobile monitor that can be slipped into a protective sleeve to carry alongside a laptop. The company also showed off its ThinkVision MC50 webcam capable of 1080p video.
On the Chrome OS side, Lenovo announced a new line of affordable devices targeted at remote workers and students. The line includes the new Lenovo 5i-14 Chromebook and the Lenovo Flex 5i-13 Chromebook 2-in-1.
The 5i-14 sports a Full HD 14-inch IPS touchscreen and up to 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processors with 512GB of SSD storage. It supports Wi-Fi 6, has a physical webcam shutter and more. The 5i-13, on the other hand, sports a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display. It also offers up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Alongside these new Chromebooks, Lenovo announced a new L15 USB-C mobile monitor for on-the-go multitasking. There’s also the new LC50 Modular Webcam that can magnetically attach to the L15 monitor.
Pricing
Below you’ll find the expected availability and U.S. pricing of the devices announced by Lenovo. Canadian pricing will come in the future.
- ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 – Available in August 2021, starts at $2,149 USD (about $2,645 CAD)
- ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 – Available August 2021, starts at $999 USD (about $1,229 CAD)
- ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 – Available August 2021, starts at $799 USD (about $983 CAD)
- ThinkVision M15 Mobile Monitor – Available Q3 2021, starts at $219 USD (about $270 CAD)
- ThinkVision MC50 Monitor Webcam – Available Q3 2021, starts at $99 USD (about $122 CAD)
- Lenovo 5i-14 Chromebook – Available July 2021, starts at $439.99 USD (about $541.45 CAD)
- Lenovo Flex 5i-13 Chromebook – Available June 2021, starts at $439.99 USD (about $541.45 CAD)
- Lenovo L15 Mobile Monitor – Available September 2021, starts at $229.99 USD (about $283 CAD)
- Lenovo LC50 webcam – Available September 2021, start at $79.99 (about $98 CAD)
