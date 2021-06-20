Chatr offering 2GB of bonus data per month for six months with select plans

Rogers’ flanker brand Chatr is offering 2GB of bonus data per month for six months for Father’s Day with select plans.
The deal is available until June 21st. The offer applies to new activations on Talk, Text and Data plans priced $35 and above.
Chatr notes that the data bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan is changed before the end of the six-month period. Further, unused data does not roll over into the next month.
It’s worth noting that Telus’ flanker brand Public Mobile is currently offering a free 2GB recurring data bonus to new customers. Similar to Chatr’s offer, Bell’s flanker brand Lucky Mobile is also offering 2GB of bonus data for six months with new activations.
You can learn more about Chatr’s offer here.
