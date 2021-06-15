PREVIOUS
Deals

Koodo’s Summer Sale offers gift cards, more data, earbuds and up to $100 in bill credits

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and JBL Tune 125 are free with the purchase of select phones

Jun 15, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Koodo website on iPhone

Telus flanker brand Koodo has discounted a variety of smartphones for its 2021 Summer Sale.

Shopping online during the Summer Sale can get you up to $145 off.

However, this is only the case when you select phones with a Tab. The deal includes waiving the $45 connection fee, and you’ll also get a $100 bill credit that’s made up of 10 monthly $10 credits upon activation.

Below are all of Koodo’s offers:

Phone deals

Accessory deals

Gift card deals

Koodo is also offering bonus data during this promotion.

  • $45 for 6GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
  • $50 for 10GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
  • $55 for 13GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
  • $60 for 15GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
  • $70 for 17GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging

Additionally, Koodoo has launched two new lower-cost ‘Starter plans’ with data capped at 3G speed. The plans are $15 for 250MB 3G data and $35 for 3GB 3G data. Learn more about Koodo’s new plans here.

Check out the full Koodo Summer Sale here.

Source: Koodo

