Koodo’s Summer Sale offers gift cards, more data, earbuds and up to $100 in bill credits

Telus flanker brand Koodo has discounted a variety of smartphones for its 2021 Summer Sale.
Shopping online during the Summer Sale can get you up to $145 off.
However, this is only the case when you select phones with a Tab. The deal includes waiving the $45 connection fee, and you’ll also get a $100 bill credit that’s made up of 10 monthly $10 credits upon activation.
Below are all of Koodo’s offers:
Phone deals
- iPhone 12 Mini: $0 down with $28 tab per month for 24 months
- iPhone 12: $0 down with $35 tab per month for 24 months
- iPhone 11: $0 down with $31 tab per month for 24 months
- iPhone 11 Pro Max (Certified pre-owned): $96 down with $33 tab per month for 24 months
- iPhone 12 Pro: $648 down with $33 tab per month for 24 months
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: $803 down with $33 tab per month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: $408 down with $33 tab per month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: $408 down with $33 tab per month for 24 months
- Google Pixel 5: $0 down with $25 tab per month for 24 months
- Motorola Razr: $708 down with $33 tab per month for 24 months
Accessory deals
- Motorola One 5G Ace: $0 down with $10 tab per month for 24 months with free JBL Tune 125
- TCL 20 Pro 5G: $0 down with $25 tab per month for 24 months with free JBL Tune 125
- Motorola G Power: $0 down with $10 tab per month for 24 months with free JBL Tune 125
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: $408 down with $33 tab per month for 24 months with free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: $406 down with $33 tab per month for 24 months with free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: $168 down with $33 tab per month for 24 months with free Galaxy Buds Live
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G: $228 down with $33 tab per month for 24 months with free Galaxy Buds Live
- HUAWEI P40: $0 down with $16 tab per month for 24 months with free JBL Tune 125
- TCL 20S: $0 down with $11 tab per month for 24 months with free JBL Tune 125
- TCL 10L: $0 down with $8 tab per month for 24 months with free JBL Tune 125
Gift card deals
- LG Velvet 5G: $0 down with $10 tab per month for 24 months with $200 VISA gift card
- LG K61: $0 down with $10 tab per month for 24 months with $200 VISA gift card
Koodo is also offering bonus data during this promotion.
- $45 for 6GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
- $50 for 10GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
- $55 for 13GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
- $60 for 15GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
- $70 for 17GB 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited International messaging
Additionally, Koodoo has launched two new lower-cost ‘Starter plans’ with data capped at 3G speed. The plans are $15 for 250MB 3G data and $35 for 3GB 3G data. Learn more about Koodo’s new plans here.
Check out the full Koodo Summer Sale here.
Source: Koodo
