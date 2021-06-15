Government investing $635 million for research in AI, cleantech and more

The federal government has announced investments of more than $635 million for research and engineering projects that cover AI, cleantech and more.
The funding will support more than 4,800 lead researchers and their teams. The government notes that these investments will support a world-leading science ecosystem and a strong economic recovery.
“We are proud to continue investing in, and celebrating, the creativity and innovation that are at the heart of Canada’s research ecosystem,” said Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne in a news release.
“It is inspiring to see the ingenuity and dedication Canadian researchers embrace in exploring big ideas that will fuel the discoveries and innovations of tomorrow to make our world a better place and create prosperity for Canadians.”
James Shaw, from the University of Toronto, is receiving a $61,000 grant for research into the ethical foundations of the design of artificial intelligence technologies for health care.
Further, Stanley Asah, from Dalhousie University, is receiving $1.4 million to support his work exploring human behaviour and how it affects the adoption and acceptance of clean technologies.
Source: ISED
