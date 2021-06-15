Xbox’s June update adds speech-to-text party chat, official posts in the app and more

Xbox has begun rolling out its system update for June, which includes multiple accessibility options, added app functionality and more.
Firstly, party chat now supports text-to-speech (choose one of several synthetic voices to read what you type to the party) and speech-to-text (all words spoken by the party will be converted into text that’s displayed in an adjustable overlay on top of gameplay).
Both options can be enabled in Settings by visiting Ease of Access –> Game and chat transcription, or while in a party under Options –> Configure Ease of Access settings.
Later this month, you’ll also be able to see official posts from the developers of games that you play. These can then be liked, commented on, or shared.
Meanwhile, you can use a new ‘Move groups’ button in the ‘My games & apps’ section of the guide to customize the order of your groups. And if you need more parental controls, you can now review and approve your kids’ requests to play with people on other game platforms and Windows PCs from the Xbox Family Settings app or from the console itself.
Source: Xbox
