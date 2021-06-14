Google has opened up its Workspace offering, previously called G Suite, to all users with a Google account.
“Now, all of the company’s three billion-plus existing users across consumer, enterprise, and education have access to the full Google Workspace experience,” Google notes.
This means that users no longer require an enterprise account to use extra features in Meet, Docs, Drive and more. The extra features include things like the ability to mention users to add them to tasks in Docs, Sheets and more.
“Starting today, you can enable the integrated experience in Google Workspace by turning on Google Chat. Use Rooms in Google Chat as a central place to connect, create and collaborate with others,” Google notes.
The search giant says that by bringing Google Workspace to everyone, it’s making it easier for people to stay connected and get organized.
Google is also launching a paid version called ‘Google Workspace Individual’ for small businesses. The tech giant notes that this tier provides “premium capabilities, including smart booking services, professional video meetings, personalized email marketing and much more on the way.”
Workspace Individual is rolling out soon in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Japan.
Source: Google
