Get 40 percent off Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Club Bluetooth headphones for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $149.99 (save $100)
We’re big fans of noiseless cans, but there’s something to be said for a simpler wireless design when you’re not listening in loud environments — our if you’re sensitive to the dreaded “eardrum suck” of some noiseless models.
If the dad on your Father’s Day shopping list is looking for a new pair of wireless headphones, and noise cancelling isn’t a priority, the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Club headphones could fill the bill. They use Class 1 Bluetooth technology for easy pairing, they have on-ear controls for listening functions, and they boast an exceptional 40 hours of battery life.
And best of all, the navy model is 40 percent off for the next 24 hours at Best Buy Canada. Pick them up for $149.99 (save $100), or check out the other Father’s Day gifts on the retailer’s site.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
