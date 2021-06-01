You can get a 100Mbps plan for $45/month with Virgin Mobile in Ontario

Virgin Mobile is currently offering up to $35 in monthly credits on its home internet plans, which means you can get 100Mbps download speeds for just $45 per month.
Spotted by RedFlagDeals user ‘weedb0y’, the Bell flanker brand offers credits on all three of its home internet packages. The discounts vary plan-by-plan.
You can view them below:
- 25Mbps download, 10Mbps upload, unlimited usage: $40 per month after code ONTARIO20 ($60 plan with $20 credit for 12 months)
- 50Mbps download, 10Mbps upload, unlimited usage: $40 per month after code ONTARIO30 ($70 plan with $30 credit for 12 months)
- 100Mbps download, 10Mbps upload, unlimited usage: $45 per month after code ONTARIO35 ($80 plan with $35 credit for 12 months)
This offer is available in Ontario only. Additionally, it also appears that you’ll need to call Virgin Mobile to activate the plan, so make sure you let the support agent know which plan you’re looking for along with its deal code. Modem and installation are included in the cost.
To learn more about Virgin Mobile’s internet plans, click here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
Comments