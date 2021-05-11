Asus ROG unveils Zephyrus M16, S17 and new TUF laptops

At Asus’ ROG ‘Unleash the Tiger Inside’ event, the company unveiled its latest gaming laptops, the Zephyrus M16, S17 and TUF F15 and F17.
These Zephyrus laptops pack Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake-H processor that offers an eight-core 10nm mobile processor.
We're adding a @NVIDIAGeForce #RTX3050 and #RTX3050Ti option to these laptops ðŸ’»#ROG pic.twitter.com/xpsUDtjvpT
— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) May 11, 2021
Starting with the Zephyrus M16, this powerful gaming laptop features a 16-inch display with a WQHD resolution that offers a fluid 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time and Adaptive-Sync. The display also features a 16:10 aspect ratio and Pantone-validated colours across a DCI-P3 colour gamut and Dolby Vision HDR support.
Alongside the Intel processor, the laptop uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and ROG Intelligent Cooling to ensure high CPU and GPU performance. The Zephyrus M16 sports up to 48GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a PCIe 4.0 SSD with up to 2TB of storage.
The M16 features a slim and light body that sports a 19.9mm thin frame and weighs 1.9kg with a 90Wh battery. The laptop has an updated 180-degree ErgoLift hinge that raises the laptop lid and places the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle. Though the Stealth keyboard is mechanical-like, it offers typing noise that stays under 30dB.
The laptop features a six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos and a 3D mic array with advanced two-way AI Cancellation to remove unwanted sounds from both output and input audio.
The M16 sports a USB Type-C port, a pair of Type-A USB ports, as well as an Ethernet jack, a microSD, and Wi-Fi 6.
The ROG Zephyrus M16 will launch in Q2 in North America.
ROG S17 premium gaming laptop
The Zephyrus S17 offers a top-of-the-line performance with a 17-inch WQHD display with a 4K display option. The WQHD panel is combined with a 165Hz refresh rate, whereas the 4K panel sports a 120Hz refresh rate.
Like the Zephyrus M16, the S17 sports a 48GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU with 2nd and 3rd gen Tensor cores that enable ray-traced graphics and advanced AI features. This technology is supported by a massive 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM reserved only for the GPU.
The optical-mechanical keyboard on this laptop lifts at a 5-degree angle, improving typing comfort and opening vents to allow for improved cooling.
The Zephyrus S17 features a USB Type-C port with a DisplayPort and an HDMI port. There’s also an SD reader and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
The ROG Zephyrus S17 will launch in Q2 in North America.
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and F17
The company’s latest TUF laptops sport powerful hardware in a durable package. The F15 and F17 also use Intel’s new processor paired with up to 32GB of high-performance DDR4-3200 memory, with up to 1TB of storage capacity.
The F15 offers up to a 240Hz gaming panel with sRGB colour spectrum, and the F17 sports a 144Hz refresh rate.
There are ‘Sleek Eclipse Gray’ and bold ‘Graphite Black’ colour options for the new TUF Gaming F15 and F17. Both variants offer sharp lines and clean-cut accents for subtle, hairline brush strokes. Alongside the design, the laptops feature a military-grade MIL-STD 810H body.
There’s also a power-efficient Intel processor and 90Wh battery, a Thunderbolt 4 port, DisplayPort 1.4, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports and HDMI 2.0b.
The TUF Gaming F15 and F17 will launch in Q2 in North America. Canadian pricing for all of Asus’ new ROG laptops remains unknown.
Comments