Xplornet receives funding to bring high-speed internet to Côte-de-Beaupré RCM in Quebec

The federal government is investing $6.3 million to bring high-speed internet to the Côte-de-Beaupré RCM in Quebec.
The project will be funded under the Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed initiative and aims to bring connectivity to over 2,500 households in the region.
Xplornet will receive $3.8 million from the federal and provincial governments to support the deployment of services to the area.
“The people of the Côte-de-Beaupré RCM, as in other Quebec regions, absolutely need reliable connectivity,” said Joël Lightbound, the parliamentary secretary to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, in a statement.
“By investing in these high-speed internet projects in the region, we’re helping bridge the digital divide, stimulate economic growth and create jobs.”
Over the past few weeks, the government has announced several projects being deployed under Operation High Speed. The projects are targeting areas such as Mauricie, the Granit RCM, the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Memphremagog regions and more.
The government says Operation High Speed will give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent and that it will reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
