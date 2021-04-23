Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G are now available in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G mid-range smartphones are now available in Canada.
The Galaxy A52 5G is a pretty great offering for a mid-range handset thanks to its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate display with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
Additionally, the device features a 4,500mAh battery, a quad-camera setup and a Snapdragon 750G processor.
The Galaxy A52 5G costs $659 and comes in ‘Awesome Black.’ The phone is available at Bell, Telus, Rogers, other major Canadian carriers, Samsung Experience Stores andÂ Samsung.com.
The Galaxy A32 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. Further, it includes a Mediatek Helio G80 processor, a quad-camera setup and a larger 5,000mAh battery.
The A32 5G is available for $369.
Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G is a pretty great device. It offers a flagship-level experience but at a more affordable price — check out my review of the device here.
Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy A72 will not be released in Canada.
Comments