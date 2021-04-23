Shoppers Drug Mart offering 25,000 bonus PC Optimum points with $75+ online purchase

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 25,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of at least $75.
The points work out to $25 in value. This offer is available until April 25th.
Also, starting today, Shoppers is offering a single-use 20x point coupon until April 25th that gets you 20 times the usual amount of points on anything you buy.
On a normal day, you would earn 15 points for every $1 spent, with the 20x coupon applied, every $1 spent will net you 300 PC Optimum points.
To avail the offer, open your Shoppers Drug Mart or PC Optimum App and head to the ‘Promotions’ section or click on ‘Load Offer’ in your weekly email.
Itâ€™s worth noting that the aforementioned promotions can not be stacked on top of each other.
For detailed information about the promotions, click here.
Source: Shopper Drug Mart
