PREVIOUS|
News

iPad Pro (2021) can’t use the Touch ID sensor on Apple’s new iMac keyboard

It seems like Touch ID encryption is a macOS-specific feature

Apr 22, 2021

12:51 PM EDT

0 comments

While Apple’s new keyboard only comes with the colourful new iMacs, its Touch ID sensor won’t work with the new M1-equipped iPad Pro.Â 

That means that the only way to use biometric authentication with an iPad Pro is with Face ID.

It should be noted that this keyboard only comes with the new iMacs if you pay $50 to upgrade it, and it’s currently not sold on its own. So unless you were planning on buying a new iMac and a new iPad Pro, this doesn’t really affect you. If you do fall in this minority, you can use the new keyboard with the iPad Pro, just not the fingerprint scanner.

The keyboard does work with other M1 Macs, including the Mac mini, the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro.Â 

I suspect that at some point, Apple may start selling these new Touch ID enabled keyboards separately, but it likely won’t be until the M1 Macs take up a larger portion of the companies sales.

Source: MacRumors

Related Articles

Reviews

Apr 22, 2021

9:00 AM EDT

Apple’s AirTag could be the best Bluetooth tracker yet

News

Apr 21, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Apple releases new Spring Watch Band colours

News

Apr 22, 2021

11:24 AM EDT

Older Apple TVs also getting new iPhone-based colour calibration

News

Dec 31, 2019

10:31 AM EST

2020 iPhone may feature notchless design, in-display Touch ID: report

Comments