You can now get up to four months of Apple Music for free.
The deal comes courtesy of the Toronto Maple Leafs as a way to showcase its official team-curated playlist on Apple Music.
To get the deal, simply visit the Apple Music promo page, or follow this link and head over to where it says â€˜get code.â€™
The deal you get will vary depending on your Apple ID. For example, new users will get four months for free while pre-existing users who do not use Apple Music anymore will get one month’s subscription for free. Current active users or those subscribed through promos like student and family plan are not eligible to redeem the code.
If youâ€™re someone who hasnâ€™t tried Apple Music yet, this is a decent promo. The offer started on April 9th and expires on June 30th.
Source: RedFlagDeals
