PREVIOUS|
News

Microsoft acquires AI firm Nuance Communications for $19.7 billion

The acquisition marks Microsofts’s second-largest purchase after LinkedIn

Apr 12, 2021

9:50 AM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft logo 2323

Microsoft has announced that it is acquiring AI firm Nuance Communications for $19.7 billion USD (about $24.7 billion CAD).

The tech giant says the acquisition will combine solutions to deliver new cloud and AI capabilities across healthcare and other industries.

“Nuance provides the AI layer at the healthcare point of delivery and is a pioneer in the real-world application of enterprise AI,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a statement.

“Together, with our partner ecosystem, we will put advanced AI solutions into the hands of professionals everywhere to drive better decision-making and create more meaningful connections, as we accelerate growth of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and Nuance.”

The AI firm is known for making software for several industries ranging from healthcare to automotive. It’s worth noting that Nuance helped launch Apple’s Siri through its voice recognition technology.

This acquisition marks the tech giant’s second-largest purchase. Microsoft’s largest acquisition was when it purchased LinkedIn in 2016 for $24 billion USD (about $30 billion CAD).

News about this acquisition comes as Microsoft is reportedly in talks to purchase gaming chat platform Discord for more than $10 billion USD (about $12.5 billion CAD). Discord is reportedly interested in a sale and is currently exploring its options.

Source: Microsoft

Related Articles

Resources

Apr 6, 2021

11:39 AM EDT

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on Console, PC and Android in early April 2021

News

Apr 7, 2021

12:16 PM EDT

Support pages for unannounced Surface Laptop 4 turn up on Microsoft website

News

Apr 11, 2021

4:28 PM EDT

Microsoft reportedly in talks to acquire AI firm Nuance Communications

Comments