Tom Holland to star in new Apple TV+ series ‘The Crowded Room’

After last monthâ€™s release of Cherry, which received a meager 36 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Tom Holland is teaming up with Apple TV+ again for a new anthology series called The Crowded Room.
The ten-episode anthology series will be written by Academy Award-winner Akiva Goldsman, best known for his work on Batman & Robin (1997), A Beautiful Mind (2001) and Cinderella Man (2005).
The showâ€™s first season will be inspired by the 1981 book The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, a true tale about a man tormented by 24 different personalities fighting for supremacy over his body. Milligan was the first person in the U.S. to be acquitted of a major crime due to multiple-personality disorder, or dissociative identity disorder as itâ€™s known today.
The Crowded Room is the latest in a line of original content Apple is queueing up for its video streaming service. Other recent exclusives include Palmer, Losing Alice, On the Rocks and the Billie Eilish documentary The World’s a Little Blurry.
No timeframe has been disclosed about when The Crowded RoomÂ will start shooting or be released for the public on Apple TV+.
In Canada, a monthly subscription to Apple TV+ costs $5.99, and new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or Mac buyers get a year of free Apple TV+ subscription.
