Petro Canada iOS app now supports contactless payments at the pump

Petro Canada has updated its mobile app on iOS to offer support for contactless payment.
Released April 8th, Petro Canada version 3.2.1 allows iPhone owners to use the app to start their fuelling session, pay with Apple Pay (or another credit card), save up to five credit cards in their digital wallet and email their receipts.
Additionally, the update notes say “some minor bug fixes” have been made, although it’s unclear exactly what they address.
The Petro Canada app can be downloaded for free on iOS.
It’s worth noting that the Petro Canada app on Android received the same functionality via an April 1st update.
Image credit: Suncor Energy
