SaskTel to invest $323 million in Saskatchewan telecom infrastructure in 2021-2023

Saskatchewan-based SaskTel has announced it’s investing $323 million in the province’s carrier infrastructure between 2021-2022 and over $1.4 billion over the next five years.
“Improved broadband infrastructure and expanded network coverage is critical to the success of Saskatchewan families and businesses, and is a priority for our government,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in a recent press release.
“As our province embarks on a path to economic recovery in the months ahead, todayâ€™s announcement will ensureÂ Saskatchewan people have access to the latest technology and advanced networks essential to our future as we emerge from COVID-19.”
SaskTel says that its 4G LTE network provides service to more than 99 percent of the province’s population and includes over 1,000 cell sites.
The carrier says that in 2021-22 it plans to strengthen its current LTE wireless network and also launch 5G.
