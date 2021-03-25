Deezer launches family Hi-Fi option for $20 per month

As the Hi-Fi streaming wars heat up, Deezer has added a family plan to its Hi-Fi offerings.
This new plan accommodates up to six people and costs $19.99 per month. You can even get a three-month free trial when you sign up. A single Hi-Fi account costs $14.99 per month.
So far, the other big streaming service that offers a family Hi-Fi tier is Tidal, which costs $30 per month in Canada and only includes enough space for five users.
It will be interesting to see Spotify’s pricing structure when it launches its Hi-Fi offering later this year.
While Deezer might not have my favourite design out of all the music streaming apps, it’s slowly become a much better deal than Tidal if you’re into Hi-Fi tracks.
Source: Deezer
Comments