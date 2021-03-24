PREVIOUS
PokÃ©mon is most valuable franchise reaching revenue of $100 billion USD: report

The PokÃ©mon franchise is more valuable than Hello Kitty, Winnie the Pooh and all of Star Wars

Mar 24, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

PokÃ©mon has now reportedly reached $100 billion USD worth of sales. With games, manga, anime, toys and a live-action movie the franchise that started back in 1996 has reached $100 billion.

According to data from safebettingsites, the franchise is more valuable than any other franchise including Hello Kitty, Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse and even the whole entire Star Wars franchise.

There have been more than 70 titles created by Nintendo for the PokÃ©mon franchise all amounting to more than 350 million copies sold. Pokemon’s original three gamesÂ Red, Green,Â and Blue are still its best-selling games with more than 31 million copies sold.

And you can’t forget aboutÂ PokÃ©mon GoÂ which’s estimated to be the third-highest grossing mobile game with $1.2 billion worth of in-game sales.

This year marks the 25th-year anniversary of the franchise, so for 25 years, that’s pretty good. The next highest franchise is Hello Kitty, which was founded back in 1974, is estimated to have a revenue of $84.5 billion USD

Pokemon’s next gamesÂ Brilliant Diamond andÂ Shining Pearl are expected to launch later this year.

