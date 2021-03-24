Dell Canada running 48-hour sale on various desktops, laptops and more

Dell Canada is currently offering discounts on a variety of electronics as part of a special 48-hour sale.
See below for some of the deals:
- Chromebook 2-in-1 laptop — starting at $459 (save $244.42)
- Dell G5 gaming desktop — starting $1,249 (save $800)
- Dell G5 15 gaming laptop — starting at $1399 (save $699)
- Dell 24-inch monitor — starting at $139 (save $100)
- Dell 27-inch 4K monitor — starting at $389 (save $200)
- Inspiron 15 3000 laptop — starting at $499 CAD (save $169)
- Insprion 15 5000 laptop — starting at $749 (save $339)
The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on Friday, March 26th at 3am PT/6am ET.
