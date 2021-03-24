PREVIOUS|
Dell Canada running 48-hour sale on various desktops, laptops and more

The deals end on Friday morning

Mar 24, 2021

12:49 PM EDT

Dell Canada is currently offering discounts on a variety of electronics as part of a special 48-hour sale.

See below for some of the deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on Friday, March 26th at 3am PT/6am ET.

