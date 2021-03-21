Public Mobile, Lucky Mobile and Chatr offering one month free with new activations

Public Mobile, Lucky Mobile and Chatr are all running a sale offering one month of free service with new activations.
Telusâ€™ flanker brand Public Mobile is offering customers their second month of service for $0 when they activate any plan online and in-store. The carrier is also offering 50 percent off SIM cards when you order online.
To get the offer, you have to submit your email on the carrierâ€™s website by March 31st and activate the plan by April 16th.
Bellâ€™s flanker brand Lucky Mobileâ€™s offer is applied as a credit for your second month of service. Similar to Public Mobile, the carrier is also offering 50 percent off your SIM card when you buy it online. The deal is available until March 22nd.
Rogersâ€™ flanker brand Chatr is also offering one monthâ€™s fee in credit. The offer is available until March 22nd with new activations.
