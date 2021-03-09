Spotify launches ‘Mood Ring,’ a new R&B playlist to spotlight Canadian talent

Spotify Canada is launching a new playlist called ‘Mood Ring’ to spotlight the country’s R&B talent.
The new playlist will offer current, new and emerging artists and “showcase the influence that many homegrown producers and songwriters have cultivated,” according to the streaming platform.
‘Mood Ring’ will feature artists like Drake, PartyNextDoor, DVSN, Savannah RÃ©, Loony and more. It will also incorporate the four seasons into the design as a nod to Canada’s weather conditions.
Below is a full list of artists that will be included in the playlist over the next quarter.Â
