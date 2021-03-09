PREVIOUS
News

Spotify launches ‘Mood Ring,’ a new R&B playlist to spotlight Canadian talent

Drake, PartyNextDoor, DVSN and more will be available on the playlist

Mar 9, 2021

8:02 PM EST

0 comments

Spotify Canada is launching a new playlist called ‘Mood Ring’ to spotlight the country’s R&B talent.

The new playlist will offer current, new and emerging artists and “showcase the influence that many homegrown producers and songwriters have cultivated,” according to the streaming platform.

‘Mood Ring’ will feature artists like Drake, PartyNextDoor, DVSN, Savannah RÃ©, Loony and more. It will also incorporate the four seasons into the design as a nod to Canada’s weather conditions.

Below is a full list of artists that will be included in the playlist over the next quarter.Â 

Related Articles

News

Mar 9, 2021

10:22 AM EST

Apple’s iMac Pro listed as ‘unavailable,’ now back in stock in Canada

News

Feb 23, 2021

4:35 PM EST

Spotify not planning to remove Google Assistant Cast support from free accounts

News

Mar 9, 2021

3:28 PM EST

EB Games Canada’s big ‘The Great Indoors’ sale offers up to 65 percent off

News

Feb 22, 2021

6:01 PM EST

Here’s everything announced at Spotify’s ‘Stream On’ keynote

Comments