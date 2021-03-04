PokÃ©mon Unite leak shows beta footage of the game’s battle pass

Canadian beta, which began just this month.A player has already leaked footage from PokÃ©mon Unite’sÂ
Leaks are a common occurrence in the video game industry, so this doesn’t exactly come as a surprise — especially for a popular franchise like PokÃ©mon.
SinceÂ PokÃ©mon UniteÂ is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), it makes sense that the game will be using a battle pass system to earn money. Battle passes usually need to be bought, but they are an optional way for players to earn more in-game rewards as they play.
The PokÃ©mon Unite battle pass leak was posted on Twitter by CentroLeaks. It features a number of cosmetic rewards tied to levelling up, as well as an accessory for Alolan Nintetales.
PokÃ©mon Unite was announced last summer, and it seems to play similarly to other MOBAs. Two teams of five players each will fight for control of a single map.
The full list of available playable PokÃ©mon hasn’t been released just yet, but bits of gameplay footage have already been shown off in the past.
Check out the official trailer below to see more of the game for yourself.
There isn’t an official release date set for PokÃ©mon Unite,Â but we’ll be sure to share more details as they become available.
