PokÃ©mon Unite beta launches exclusively in Canada this March

Tencent, in partnership with The PokÃ©mon Company, first revealed PokÃ©mon Unite nearly a year ago.
Now, before officially releasing the game, a beta test is launching in March for Canadian players. This beta will only be available on Android devices, despite the free-to-play, multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title also releasing on iPhone and the Nintendo Switch.
The beta test is only available for players older than 16, and capturing or streaming gameplay isn’t allowed. Additionally, in-game progress will be lost when the beta is finished.
You can pre-register on the PokÃ©mon Unite page in the Google Play Store here.
PokÃ©mon Unite is far from a main-series PokÃ©mon game. Instead of playing as a trainer, you control 5-on-5 team battles and play as an individual PokÃ©mon. The team that scores the most points within an allotted time wins the game.
Players will need to capture Pocket Monsters, level up, evolve and defeat the other team’s Pocket Monsters to prevent them from scoring. The game seems to have a lot in common with other MOBAs like League of LegendsÂ and Smite.
Source: The PokÃ©mon Company
