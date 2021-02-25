Nova Scotia announces $3,000 electric vehicle buying incentive

The Government of Nova Scotia has announced that it now offers a $3,000 electric vehicle (EV) buying incentive.
Like the $5,000 federal incentive, this only applies to cars that cost less than $55,000. That said, both rebates can be stacked, providing users with a maximum of $8,000.
Used vehicle sales can get up to $2,000 off, andeE-bike buys qualify for a $500 discount.
This adds Nova Scotia to the exclusive club of provinces that offer EV rebates, which also includes B.C.’s $3,000 rebate, Quebec’s $8,000 and the Yukon’s $5,000. Nova Scotia and Quebec are the only provinces to offer a rebate on used EVs.
This rebate will likely help accelerate EV adoption in the province since it already offers a fairly EV robust charging infrastructure.
Source: CBC News
Comments