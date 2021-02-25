PREVIOUS|
Xbox Live outage causing sign-in issues worldwide

Microsoft is investigating the outage

Feb 25, 2021

4:30 PM EST

Microsoft’s Xbox Live service has gone down, causing issues with signing into the service.

The company’s Xbox Support Twitter account (@XboxSupport) tweeted about the issues, noting that “users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live.” Microsoft is investigating and will post updates on the Xbox Support account and at the Xbox status website.

According to Microsoft’s status site, the “major outage” was reported at 3:15pm. The site elaborates that users may have issues signing into their Xbox profile, may get disconnected while signed in, or encounter other issues.

The outage appears to be global, with DownDetector.ca confirming issues affecting Canadians.

This is the first big Xbox Live outage since last year when the service had issues during the Xbox Series X and Series S launch.

