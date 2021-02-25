PREVIOUS
News

PUBG: New State adds futuristic warfare to the game’s formula

The game is being developed by the creators of the original PUBG

Feb 25, 2021

2:57 PM EST

0 comments

PUBG: New State

The next version of PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) to hit iOS and Android is called PUBG: New State.

Like Call of Duty Advanced Warfare, Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 4, New State shifts the series’ era forward to the near future. In comparison, the current version of PUBG is set roughly during the modern era.

PUBG: New State’s new map, Troi, features several near-future weapons and vehicles, including drones and combat shields. The game is also set to offer more background on the PUBG universe — though it’s unclear precisely what that means.

Other new features include in-game weapon customization options that sound very similar to how players modify their weapons in other battle royale titles like Apex Legends. If PUBG: New State’s reveal trailer is an accurate indication, the game will also feature impressive visuals, especially for a mobile game.

It’s also worth noting that New State is being developed by PUBG Studio, the creator of the original PUBG on PC and console. PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, was developed by China-based gaming giant, Tencent.

PUBG: New State is set to release on iOS and Android later in 2021, with alpha tests launching later this year too.

Source: PUBG Studio

Related Articles

Resources

Aug 26, 2020

12:08 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in September 2020

News

Aug 24, 2020

6:20 PM EDT

PUBG Mobile to get 1.0 update featuring technical improvements, visual overhaul

News

Aug 19, 2019

11:43 AM EDT

PUBG to support cross-play between Xbox One and PS4 starting in October

News

Jan 25, 2019

3:20 PM EST

PUBG testing free-to-play version to better compete with Fortnite

Comments