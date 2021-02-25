PUBG: New State adds futuristic warfare to the game’s formula

The next version of PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) to hit iOS and Android is called PUBG: New State.
Like Call of Duty Advanced Warfare, Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 4, New State shifts the series’ era forward to the near future. In comparison, the current version of PUBG is set roughly during the modern era.
PUBG: New State’s new map, Troi, features several near-future weapons and vehicles, including drones and combat shields. The game is also set to offer more background on the PUBG universe — though it’s unclear precisely what that means.
Other new features include in-game weapon customization options that sound very similar to how players modify their weapons in other battle royale titles like Apex Legends. If PUBG: New State’s reveal trailer is an accurate indication, the game will also feature impressive visuals, especially for a mobile game.
It’s also worth noting that New State is being developed by PUBG Studio, the creator of the original PUBG on PC and console. PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, was developed by China-based gaming giant, Tencent.
PUBG: New State is set to release on iOS and Android later in 2021, with alpha tests launching later this year too.
Source: PUBG Studio
Comments