Samsung’s One UI is aggressively killing background apps on newer devices

Samsung, what are you doing?

Feb 18, 2021

3:51 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung’s One UI skin is pretty optimal and offers a lot of cool features and a sleek design. However, the South Korean company has added some aggressive background app killing policies, according toÂ Don’tKillMyApp.

Don’tKillMyApp is a website that ranks Android OEMs based on how they handle background app management.

Typically, the website lists OEMs like Huawei, Xiaomi, Asus and Oppo as problematic while Sony and Nokia do pretty well. However, now Samsung is in the first place as its aggressively killing background apps, thanks to One UI 3.0 and 3.1.

The South Korean company has implemented a new restriction that stops apps from staying awake in the foreground. This is on by default and is pretty different from what other Android devices do. This has resulted in breaking some health apps as they aren’t able to gather sensor data.

9to5Google, who first reported this, has found a workaround for the concern in the Settings menu: Settings > Apps > Your App > Battery > Battery optimization > All apps > ‘App Name’ > Don’t optimize and then toggle off the battery optimization.

Previously, Google said that it would prevent other manufacturers from doing this, but it seems that hasn’t stopped Samsung.

MobileSyrup staff reporter Jon Lamont noticed that his Fitbit wouldn’t sync properly while reviewing the Galaxy S21. This was likely the cause.

Let us know in the comments below if you’ve noticed this concern on your Android 11 Samsung devices.

Source: Don’tKillMyApp, Via: 9to5Google

