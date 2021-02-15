Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra prototype leaks with tiny screen built into the camera bump

Xiaomi reportedly has a new phone in the works with a camera bump so massive, it has its own display.
YouTuber Tech Buff PH posted a video showing an alleged prototype Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. XDA Developers reports that the device’s model number checks out and that certain details match past leaks about the Mi 11 Ultra. The video has since been removed.
Perhaps the most intriguing part of the Mi 11 Ultra is the tiny one-inch display included next to the cameras on the back of the phone. Screenshots of the YouTube video show the phone’s home screen on the tiny display.
While using the small screen to view your home screen or apps seems pointless, there are some more practical uses. For example, it would make a decent viewfinder for anyone wanting to take a selfie with the rear-facing camera.
Aside from the tiny display, the leak also detailed 67W fast charging capabilities, a 6.8-inch curved OLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a 5,000mAh battery and IP68 water resistance.
Additionally, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra prototype in the video has three cameras on the back. There’s a 50-megapixel primary camera, a periscope-style zoom camera and a 12mm ultrawide lens with a 48-megapixel sensor.
Xiaomi announced the Chinese variant of the standard Mi 11 at the end of 2020. It also recently unveiled the international version of the device. Both variants sport the Snapdragon 888. However, it’s worth noting that Xiaomi doesn’t officially sell phones in Canada, although some people like to import the devices and use them.
That will likely be the case with the Mi 11 Ultra when it arrives. Although most Canadians won’t get a chance to use this device, it’s definitely interesting to keep an eye on.
Source: Tech Buff Via: XDA Developers, The Verge
