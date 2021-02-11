PlayStation ‘Big In Japan’ sale offers huge discounts on over 200 games

PlayStation’s ‘Big In Japan‘ sale is now underway on Sony’s digital PSN (PlayStation Network) storefront. The massive sale features over 200 games from several Japanese developers, with discounts reaching up to 80 percent off.
There are plenty of games to choose from, whether you play on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. The sale runs until February 24th.
Below are the top 20 picks from the sale:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — Now $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Bayonetta — Now $16.74 (regularly $33.49)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle — Now $6.74 (regularly $26.99)
- Code Vein — Now $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Dark Souls Remastered — Now $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (FighterZ Edition) — Now $19.99 (regularly $124.99)
- Judgment — Now $26.74Â (regularly $53.49)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package — Now $33.37 (regularly $133.49)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 — Now $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain — Now $8.09 (regularly$26.99)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy — Now $23.37 (regularly $93.49)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — Now $12.79 (regularly $79.99)
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir — Now $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition — Now $29.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Sakura Wars — Now $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sonic Mania — Now $12.99 (regularly $25.99)
- SOULCALIBUR VI — Now $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition — Now $16.24 (regularly $64.99)
- Tekken 7 — Now $13.39 (regularly $66.99)
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma — Now $16.04 (regularly $53.49)
You can check out the full list here.
All prices above are listed in Canadian dollars.Â
Image Credit:Â Amazon, Bandai Namco
Comments