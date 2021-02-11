PREVIOUS|
Deals

PlayStation ‘Big In Japan’ sale offers huge discounts on over 200 games

Feb 11, 2021

8:02 AM EST

0 comments

PlayStation Big in Japan Sale

PlayStation’s ‘Big In Japan‘ sale is now underway on Sony’s digital PSN (PlayStation Network) storefront. The massive sale features over 200 games from several Japanese developers, with discounts reaching up to 80 percent off.

There are plenty of games to choose from, whether you play on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. The sale runs until February 24th.

Below are the top 20 picks from the sale:

You can check out the full list here.

All prices above are listed in Canadian dollars.Â 

Image Credit:Â Amazon, Bandai Namco

Related Articles

News

Feb 10, 2021

11:59 AM EST

CDKeys offering 50 percent off 1-year PlayStation Plus subscription

News

Feb 3, 2021

11:58 AM EST

Sony sold more than 4.5 million PS5s during the holidays

News

Jan 20, 2021

12:42 PM EST

South Korean internet firm Naver to acquire Toronto-based Wattpad for $600 million USD

News

Feb 3, 2021

7:02 AM EST

Latest Xbox sales discount multiplayer games, Deep Silver titles

Comments