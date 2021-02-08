PREVIOUS|
News

Massachusetts man accidentally swallows AirPod while sleeping

The man had to undergo an emergency endoscopy to remove the AirPod

Feb 8, 2021

11:28 AM EST

0 comments

AirPods

A Massachusetts man accidentally swallowed one of his AirPods while sleeping and ended up in the emergency room.

WWLP News 22 reports that Bradford Gauthier put his AirPods in when he went to sleep one night and couldnâ€™t find one of them when he woke up the next morning. He had experienced discomfort in his chest.

Gauthier tried to drink a glass of water but was unable to do so, after which his family joked that he may have swallowed one of his AirPods. A trip to the emergency room and one x-ray later, it was revealed that an AirPod was lodged in his esophagus.

He underwent an emergency endoscopy to remove the AirPod. Gauthier stated that he was unaware that sleeping with AirPods in could be a safety hazard and that he considers himself to be quite lucky.

Itâ€™s worth noting that this isnâ€™t the first time a swallowed AirPod has sent someone to the emergency room. In June 2020, a 7-year-old in Georgia accidentally swallowed an AirPod after receiving a pair for Christmas.

Source: WWLP News 22Â 

Related Articles

News

Jan 27, 2021

9:02 PM EST

Apple continued to dominate the wireless headphones market in 2020: report

Business

Jan 27, 2021

4:51 PM EST

Apple earns over $100 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time ever

News

Jan 27, 2021

2:14 PM EST

Podchain Pro is an AirPods charger you actually wear

Comments