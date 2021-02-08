Massachusetts man accidentally swallows AirPod while sleeping

A Massachusetts man accidentally swallowed one of his AirPods while sleeping and ended up in the emergency room.
WWLP News 22 reports that Bradford Gauthier put his AirPods in when he went to sleep one night and couldnâ€™t find one of them when he woke up the next morning. He had experienced discomfort in his chest.
Gauthier tried to drink a glass of water but was unable to do so, after which his family joked that he may have swallowed one of his AirPods. A trip to the emergency room and one x-ray later, it was revealed that an AirPod was lodged in his esophagus.
He underwent an emergency endoscopy to remove the AirPod. Gauthier stated that he was unaware that sleeping with AirPods in could be a safety hazard and that he considers himself to be quite lucky.
Itâ€™s worth noting that this isnâ€™t the first time a swallowed AirPod has sent someone to the emergency room. In June 2020, a 7-year-old in Georgia accidentally swallowed an AirPod after receiving a pair for Christmas.
Source: WWLP News 22Â
