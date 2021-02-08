Apple’s new MacBook Pro rumoured to feature iPhone 12-like flat edges

Apple is all about flat sides now.
According to a new report courtesy of often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as first reported by MacRumors, Apple’s rumoured redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature a look that’s very reminiscent of the iPhone 12 and iPad Air/iPad Pro.
Kuo says that the new models will ditch the current MacBook Pro’s curved look in favour of a design that features flat edges. Given the sides of the MacBook Pro are already flat, it’s unclear what part of the design Kuo is referring to. It’s possible that he means the top and bottom of the MacBook will be entirely flat.
Apple’s iPhone 12 series is the first significant design change to the iPhone line since the release of the iPhone X back in 2017. While the flat edges make the phone look more in line with the iPad Pro, it’s also a throwback to the flat-sided iPhone 4’s design.
Earlier reports from Bloomberg surrounding Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro redesign indicate that the laptop will feature a new version of the tech giant’s M1 processor, the MagSafe charger’s return, and, thankfully, an SD card slot. Further, the laptop is expected to finally ditch the questionably useful Touch Bar.
Apple is also rumoured to be working on a redesigned version of the 13-inch MacBook Air with thinner bezels that aims to be a higher-end alternative to current version of the laptop.
Kuo says that he expects the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro to be released in the third quarter of 2021.
Source: MacRumors
Comments