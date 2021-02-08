343 Industries says there will be a new ‘place and way to play’ Halo: The Mast Chief Collection soon

343 Industries says that there will be a new “place and way to play” Halo: The Masterchief Collection (Halo: MCC) soon.
The cryptic statement was included in the latest Halo Waypoint update as part of a broader post surrounding upcoming public and closed tests. The post also says that there is “quite a bit” of new content coming on the horizon and that the team is “deciding what the right amount is.”
This includes expected updates like a field-of-view slider, new keybindings, and mouse/keyboard support on consoles
It’s unclear what the developer means by a new “place and way to play,” but it could refer to the game making its way to Nintendo’s Switch, Google Stadia, or more likely, the Halo: MCC appearing in the Epic Games Store.
Though a partnership with Nintendo seems unlikely, the two companies have been working more closely lately. This includes the release of Microsoft titles like Cuphead, Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons on the Switch. In 2020 rumours circulated that Microsoft had plans to bring its Xbox Cloud gaming (formerly called xCloud) to Nintendo’s console,
Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on Xbox consoles and PC. The package includes Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo Reach.
Halo: MCC game was most recently updated to support 120fps and 4K resolution when running on the Xbox Series X.
Halo Infinite, the next installment in the long-running Halo series, is set to release in the fall of 2021 following a delay that pushed the game out of the Xbox Series X/S’ launch window.
Source: 343 Industries Via: GamesRadarÂ
