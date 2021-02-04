Google to delete all files associated with Play Music later this month

Google Play Music is essentially dead following the app no longer working at the end of December. That said, Google has still allowed users to export their uploaded cloud locker and other data.
Later this February, however, the tech gaint will delete all information associated with Play Music. So, if you’re a user that has purchases, playlists, stations, albums or songs in your library, you’ll want to export that data soon before it gets deleted.
Google originally planned to give users until the end of 2020 to transfer their data to YouTube Music, use a built-in tool or download an offline copy via Google Takeout. However, more than a month after the deadline, Google is finally making the cut.
“On February 24, 2021, we will delete all of your Google Play Music data. This includes your music library with any uploads, purchases and anything youâ€™ve added from Google Play Music. After this date, there will be no way to recover it.”Â
If you’ve already transferred to YouTube Music, Google will still let you use it one last time before February 24th.
It’s unclear if everyone has received the same deadline given not all users have received this email, according toÂ 9to5Google.
To learn how to export your music data from Google Play Music, follow this link.
