Canada ranks in top ten countries for 5G gaming and voice app experiences: report

Canada has ranked in the top ten countries for 5G gaming and voice app experiences, according to Opensignal’s latest report.
The report outlines that Canada ranked fourth in the ‘5G Games Experience’ category with a score of 85.7. The Netherlands came in first place with a score of 88.9. South Korea and Ireland came in second and third with scores of 88.5 and 88.1, respectively.
“For multiplayer mobile gaming, industry expectations have been extremely high as operators hope to persuade gamers to upgrade to 5G. For now, just five countries rate as Excellent in Opensignal’s measure of Games Experience over a 5G network with scores over 85,” the report states.
Canada ranked fifth in the ‘5G Voice App Experience’ category with a score of 83.9. South Korea came in first place with a score of 84.8. Ireland and Germany came in second and third with scores of 84.6 and 84.4, respectively.
It’s worth noting that Canada didn’t rank in the top ten for the ‘5G Video Experience’ category. The United Arab Emirates took first place in this category with a score of 83.7.
Further, Canada also didn’t make the cut for the top ten countries in terms of 5G download or upload speed. This isn’t surprising since Canadian carriers are still in the early stages of their 5G network rollouts.
South Korea ranked first in the ‘5G Download Speed’ category with 354.4Mbps. The United Arab Emirates and Taiwan ranked second and third with 292.2Mbps and 272.2Mbps, respectively.
The Netherlands ranked first for the ‘5G Upload Speed’ category with 32.5Mbps. South Korea and Taiwan tied for second place with 26.4Mbps.
Opensignal collected the data for this report between October 1st and December 29th of last year.
Image credit: Opensignal
Source: Opensignal
Comments