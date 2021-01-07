Crave confirms Season 2 of Canada’s Drag Race

Crave has confirmed that it’s ordered a second season of Canada’s Drag Race.
Casting is now open for Season 2, which is set to go into production in the coming months. The season will run for 10 episodes.
⭐Category is: #CanadasDragRace SEASON 2⭐
Think you're Canada’s Next Drag Superstar? 🇨🇦
Apply now: https://t.co/rpd0pCuZ6P pic.twitter.com/BFSlZL7vmC
— Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) January 7, 2021
What’s really cool about this season is that Trevor Boris from Much Music’s Video on Trial will join Canada’s Drag Race as the showrunner for Season 2.
Crave is looking for Canadian drag artists to show off their ‘Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent’ in applications that can now be submitted in English and French at www.crave.ca/canadasdragrace. Competitors need to be 19 or older, a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident of Canada.
According to Crave, Canada’s Drag Race was the most-watch series on the streaming platforms each week during its entire 10-week run.
The inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race crowned Toronto drag queen Priyanka making her Canada’s first-ever drag race superstar.
There are definitely some queens I know I’d want to see during this season of Canada’s Drag Race. Let us know in the comments below if there are any queens who you think would make great contestants.
Canada’s Drag Race was produced by Blue Ant Productions, a division of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media.
Comments