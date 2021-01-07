JBL drops new audio gear ahead of CES

CES is around the corner and ahead of the show, JBL has come out with a handful of new home audio products.
JBL 75th anniversary products
A few of the hottest products to come out of the presentation are cool 75th-anniversary editions of JBL hardware. This includes a very good looking SA750 Amplifier and speaker system.
While I’d love to dive into the amp and speakers’ weird speaker specs, I’ll move on to the regular consumer gear since these limited edition sets carry several thousand dollar price tags.
If you are interested, you can find out more about them here.
Headphones and earbuds
On the regular side of things, the company has a few new pairs of headphones and earbuds. All the new sets are wireless and come in four levels: Tune, Live, Tour and Reflect series.
There are many models here but what you really need to know is that the headsets with the ‘Tune’ subtitle are the company’s entry-level gear. Live is the next step up and then Reflect and Tour headphones are on the higher end.
Soundbar
In the living room, JBL dropped a pretty cool soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos and combines it with JBL’s own beam-forming tech to create a small compact soundbar that can fill a room with cinema-like sound.
The soundbar is also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast audio streaming, JBL’s multi-room streaming tech, and it can be added to Alexa speaker ground as well. This makes it one of the most versatile soundbars we’ve ever seen and should work well no matter the smart home ecosystem you choose to reside in.
The JBL Bar 5.0 is expected to come out in the spring for $399 USD (roughly $505 CAD).
Wireless speaker
Of course, JBL revamped the popular Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker this year with minimal new features that separate it from the existing Charge 4.
The biggest new feature seems to be IP67 dust and waterproofing, which should make the speaker a bit more durable while still retaining the excellent sound profile users love.
JBL says it will come out in April for $179.95 USD (roughly $228 CAD).
Source: JBL
Comments