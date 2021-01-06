Amazon is reportedly developing a new Alexa-powered device that can check for signs of sleep apnea, according to Business Insider.
This palm-sized Alexa product would sit on a bedside table and use a millimetre-wave radar to sense your breathing and monitor and track any interruptions that are related to sleep apnea.
Reportedly, Amazon’s project has the codename “Brahams” (based on Johannes Brahams, the German composer of “Lullaby”) and was built within the past year by an internal Amazon team. Business Insider notes that the device looks like “a standing hexagonal pad connected to a metal wire base.” The leak also indicates that Amazon would be using machine learning and cloud technology to understand other types of sleeping disorders beyond sleep apnea.
The Verge contacted Amazon about the rumour, but the American tech giant said that it does not comment on rumours and speculation.
This is a cool idea and as someone who might have sleep apnea, I’m all about it. And considering Amazon’s current venture into health tech with its Halo fitness tracker and U.S. Pharmacy services, a sleep apnea device doesn’t seem too far off.
Source: Business Insider Via: The Verge
