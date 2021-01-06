Twitter Android beta now lets users upload and view 4K images

Twitter’s latest beta update will let users finally upload and view 4K pictures on Android.
The feature, which only made its way to Twitter beta version 8.76, lets users press the three-dot menu they’ll see after opening an image to load the 4K option.
With the feature, you’re also able to upload 4K content on Android. You’ll need to head to Settings & Privacy > Data usage > High-quality image upload where you’ll be able to select whether you want to only upload high-resolution images via mobile data or Wi-Fi or either.
After you’ve enabled the feature you’ll just need to post an image with a 4K resolution (8.3MP) and it’ll show in 4K on the social media platform.
The iOS version of the app received this update last year
This feature was first spotted by Android Police.
Source: Android Police
