PREVIOUS
News

Booster Juice app is offering free delivery until January 17

Time for some smoothies

Jan 6, 2021

9:10 PM EST

0 comments

Booster Juice

Booster Juice is offering free delivery if you order from its app from January 4th to January 17th.

Personally, I love Booster Juice so I’m definitely going to give this a shot.

The app is pretty easy to use, and while I haven’t ordered yet, there’s no coupon code or anything extra you need to get free delivery when going through the ordering process.

The Booster Juice app is available on the App Store and the Play Store. 

Source: Booster Juice

Related Articles

News

Nov 9, 2020

7:08 PM EST

Booster Juice launches mobile app in Canada

News

Jan 6, 2021

8:04 PM EST

Amazon reportedly developing Alexa-powered sleep apnea monitoring device

News

Jan 6, 2021

7:06 PM EST

Twitter Android beta now lets users upload and view 4K images

News

Jan 6, 2021

6:48 PM EST

Nintendo to end support for Netflix app on 3DS and Wii U on June 30

Comments