Booster Juice app is offering free delivery until January 17

Booster Juice is offering free delivery if you order from its app from January 4th to January 17th.
That says it all… 👇🏻 what are you waiting for? Download the Booster Juice App to get free delivery from January 4 – 17th. Conditions apply, see our website for details or to place your order online! 🖥️ pic.twitter.com/oXWTUKdKZx
— Booster Juice (@boosterjuice) January 6, 2021
Personally, I love Booster Juice so I’m definitely going to give this a shot.
The app is pretty easy to use, and while I haven’t ordered yet, there’s no coupon code or anything extra you need to get free delivery when going through the ordering process.
The Booster Juice app is available on the App Store and the Play Store.
Source: Booster Juice
