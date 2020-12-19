Canadians can now watch CBC through their Roku TV

Canadians can now enjoy CBC TV through Roku streaming devices and Roku-powered smart TVs.
In a release, Roku outlined that Canadian users will have access to 14 live, regional television channels to watch for free. The channels will feature access to popular CBC shows including Kim’s Convenience, The Great Canadian Baking Show and Murdoch Mysteries. Additionally, Canadians will be able to access CBC local news.
The local region options are as follows:
- Vancouver, B.C.
- Calgary, Alberta
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
- Regina, Saskatchewan
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Windsor, Ontario
- Toronto, Ontario
- Ottawa, Ontario
- Montreal, Quebec
- Fredericton, New Brunswick
- Charlottetown, P.E.I.
- Halifax, Nova Scotia
- St. John’s, Newfoundland
You can add the CBC TV channel to your home screen from the ‘Movies & TV’ category in the Roku Channel Store or through the Roku website. When I tried this out on my Roku TV, I wasn’t able to find CBC TV on the list, but it turned up when I searched for the channel.
Once you add it, you can select CBC TV from your home screen, pick your region and start watching the channel.
You can learn more about CBC TV on Roku here.
